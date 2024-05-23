GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Overnight Chia pudding for a healthy start

Chia pudding is not just a tasty breakfast option, it is also a powerhouse of nutrition

Published - May 23, 2024 08:31 pm IST

  • Course Breakfast
  • Cuisine American
  • Dietary Preference Vegan
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration P1DP1DOvernight
  • Serving size 2
Chia pudding with fruits

Chia pudding with fruits

With just a few ingredients like chia seeds, milk, and a sweetener, you can make this dish in no time. It is perfect for a quick breakfast, a healthy snack, or even a dessert.

Ingredients

Almond milk: two cups
Chia seeds: half cup
Vanilla extract: half teaspoon
Pure maple syrup (if almond milk is unsweetened): one tablespoon
Seasonal fruit or dried fruit for layering and topping

Preparation

1.Combine Almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla, and sweetener in a bowl. Mix well until the mixture begins to thicken.

2.Store covered for atleast an hour or overnight.

3.Stir well before serving or add a little milk if too thick.

4.In a bowl, put some seasonal mixed fruit, dried fruits or nuts, pour in the chia seed mixture, and add some fruit and nuts

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.