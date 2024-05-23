Overnight Chia pudding for a healthy start

With just a few ingredients like chia seeds, milk, and a sweetener, you can make this dish in no time. It is perfect for a quick breakfast, a healthy snack, or even a dessert.

Ingredients Almond milk: two cups Chia seeds: half cup Vanilla extract: half teaspoon Pure maple syrup (if almond milk is unsweetened): one tablespoon Seasonal fruit or dried fruit for layering and topping

Preparation

1.Combine Almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla, and sweetener in a bowl. Mix well until the mixture begins to thicken.

2.Store covered for atleast an hour or overnight.

3.Stir well before serving or add a little milk if too thick.

4.In a bowl, put some seasonal mixed fruit, dried fruits or nuts, pour in the chia seed mixture, and add some fruit and nuts