Published - May 09, 2024 01:34 pm IST
Fluffy Spanish-style eggs with potatoes, is a classic and beloved dish in Spanish cuisine. It’s a simple yet flavourful recipe that combines eggs, potatoes, onions, and sometimes other ingredients like bell peppers or chorizo. The result is a hearty and satisfying dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
1.Cut the peeled potatoes in half lengthwise and slice them approximately 1/8” thick. Peel and slice the onion into 1/4” pieces.
2.Mix potatoes and onions in a large bowl and add salt. In a large, heavy-bottomed, non-stick frying pan, heat olive oil on medium-high heat. Spread the potato-onion mixture evenly and cook till potatoes are done.
3.Transfer to a colander and allow oil to drain into a bowl.
4.Whisk eggs in a large mixing bowl for a few minutes until frothy. Pour in the potato-onion mixture and mix.
5.Pour two tablespoons of the used olive oil into a 9-10” non-stick frying pan and heat on medium heat.
6.When moderately hot, stir the potato-onion and egg mixture once more, pour in and spread out evenly.
7.Allow the egg to cook around the edges. Carefully lift one side of the omelette. When it is turning brown, the inside of the mixture will not be completely cooked and the egg will still be runny.
8.To flip over and cook the other side, turn off the heat and place a large plate upside down over the frying pan.
9.Hold the pan handle with one hand and with the other on top of the plate to hold it steady, quickly turn the frying pan upside-down so that the omelette drops into the plate.
10. Reheat the frying pan and put just enough oil to cover the bottom and sides. Slide the half-cooked omelette into the frying pan.
11. Shape the sides into a round “patty” with a spatula. Cook on medium heat for 3-4 minutes.
12.Turn off the heat but let the tortilla sit in the pan for a couple of minutes.
13.Serve warm, either whole, or cut into wedges.
