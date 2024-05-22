Flavourful biriyani with juicy soya chunks

This Soya Biryani is meticulously made with basmati rice, tender soya chunks, and a medley of hand-selected spices and herbs. Each ingredient is thoughtfully combined to create a symphony of flavors that excites the palate and satisfies the senses.

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

2 cups soya chunks

2 big onions

3 medium tomatoes

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

4 tbsp curd

2 tsp red chilli powder

Handful of mint leaves

1/2 bunch coriander leaves

2 tbsp biryani masala (If you prefer to go the long way like me and use individual spices, go ahead)

3 bay leaves

2 cloves

Ghee according to your usage (more, the better obviously)

Salt to taste