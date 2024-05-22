Flavourful biriyani with juicy soya chunks

Published - May 22, 2024 11:42 am IST
This Soya Biryani is meticulously made with basmati rice, tender soya chunks, and a medley of hand-selected spices and herbs. Each ingredient is thoughtfully combined to create a symphony of flavors that excites the palate and satisfies the senses.
1.The first step is to prepare the soya chunks. No big deal, just soak them in hot water for 5 minutes.
2.Boil basmati rice with 2 cups of water along with a bay leaf and cloves. Cook it only for 5 to 7 minutes and drain the rice when it is slightly under done. It cooks further in the gravy that you will prepare.
3.Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan (or pressure cooker), throw in the bay leaf and sauté onion on a high flame. Add ginger-garlic paste. When the onion starts to caramelise, add chopped tomatoes and stir further.
4.Add biryani masala, red chilli powder and stir in for a few minutes. Add curd and mix well.
5.Squeeze the soya chunks to get rid of excess water and add to the pan. Check that the masala is cooked well and there is no raw taste.
6.At this stage, depending on the time you have in hand, you could either layer the biryani or mix it together and prepare a homogeneous version. For layering, start with the gravy in another vessel, and alternate with the rice, mixing in the mint and coriander leaves. Else, mix in the rice nicely so the gravy is distributed evenly.
7.Let the covered pan or pressure cooker sit on the stove for 3 to 5 minutes until the gravy is well absorbed. Remove and serve with raita.
