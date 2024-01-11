GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Get your samosa and kachori fix at Sudha Chats in Bengaluru’s Langford Town

Sudha Chats offers an array of pakoras, samosas, and melt-in-your-mouth gulab jamuns

January 11, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Nidhi Adlakha
Nidhi Adlakha
J Satyanarayan (extreme right) at Sudha Chats

J Satyanarayan (extreme right) at Sudha Chats | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

If you take a walk on Berlie Street after 4 p.m., the aroma of freshly fried samosas, kachoris, and pakoras envelopes the area. Sudha Chats, a hole-in-the-wall joint is where these delicious treats are made every evening by J Satyanarayan and his mother, Sudha, whom the shop is named after.

Sudha frying samosas and kachoris

Sudha frying samosas and kachoris | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

As you step closer, one can see Sudha sitting behind a large cauldron of piping hot oil. To her left, is a tray of samosas, and kachoris ready to be fried, and a plateful of vegetables and chickpea batter for the pakoras. 

“Sudha Chats was opened in 1983 by my late father P Jawaharlal,” says Satyanarayan, as he smashes a samosa in a paper bowl, garnishes it with onions, chutneys and serves it to an onlooking customer. He talks about how he started helping his father in 2000 during his college days, and eventually took over the shop after his father’s demise.

A range of street food at Sudha Chats

A range of street food at Sudha Chats | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Today, their menu comprises crispy aloo samosas, kachoris that are offered plain or with spicy chana masala and tangy chutneys; and a range of pakoras such as palak, raw banana, chilli, aloo bonda, among others. While all the chaat preparations are must-try, the standout for me is the melt-in-the-mouth gulab jamun: pillowy soft with just the right amount of sweetness.

Taking us through their daily routine, Satyanarayan says his day starts by going to the market to buy vegetables, and prep starts at 10 a.m. “Everyone at home is involved in preparing all the snacks, and we prep until 3.0. The shop opens at 4-4.30,” he says, adding that they also undertake bulk orders.

Sudha Chats is at 26/3, Berlie Street, Langford Town. For bulk orders, call 9980348380

