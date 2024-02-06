How to make vegetable stock

February 06, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Many recipes require vegetable or chicken stock as a foundational step for soups, gravies, or pasta dishes. While it does take time for the stock to simmer down, allowing the flavors of the vegetables to infuse into the water, the process is quite simple. Additionally, you can incorporate leftover vegetables found in the back of your fridge, making it a sustainable option.

Ingredients Onion - 1 Carrot - 1 Celery - 2 stalks Potato - 1 Mushrooms - 1 handful Garlic - 4-5 cloves Bay leaf - 2 Soya sauce - 2 tbsp Peppercorns - 1 tsp Water - 6 cups

1.Add an onion, a carrot, 2 stalks celery, a potato, a handful of mushrooms, 4-5 garlic cloves, 2 bay leaves, 2 tablespoonfuls of soya sauce, a few peppercorns to a pressure cooker

2.Add and 6 cups of water and allow it to simmer on the stove for an hour.