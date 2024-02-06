GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How to make vegetable stock

Vegetable stock is the base for several soups and broths. Make a batch and use immediately or freeze to use later

February 06, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegan
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 4-5 cups
Veg stock

Many recipes require vegetable or chicken stock as a foundational step for soups, gravies, or pasta dishes. While it does take time for the stock to simmer down, allowing the flavors of the vegetables to infuse into the water, the process is quite simple. Additionally, you can incorporate leftover vegetables found in the back of your fridge, making it a sustainable option.

Ingredients

Onion - 1
Carrot - 1
Celery - 2 stalks
Potato - 1
Mushrooms - 1 handful
Garlic - 4-5 cloves
Bay leaf - 2
Soya sauce - 2 tbsp
Peppercorns - 1 tsp
Water - 6 cups

1.Add an onion, a carrot, 2 stalks celery, a potato, a handful of mushrooms, 4-5 garlic cloves, 2 bay leaves, 2 tablespoonfuls of soya sauce, a few peppercorns to a pressure cooker

2.Add and 6 cups of water and allow it to simmer on the stove for an hour.

3. Strain the vegetables and freeze when cool or use immediately.

