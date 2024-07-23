Koramangala is becoming quite the spot for cafe hopping. The newest one I visited is Roastea. Located on 80 Feet Road in Koramangala’s 4th Block, this is the brand’s flagship outlet. They boast pizzas, pastas, a range of coffee and fun desserts, so I made a weekend afternoon trip to the cafe.

I walked into a large al fresco dining area. Bengaluru’s weather is ideal for sitting outdoors and enjoying a coffee, and I love when cafes utilise this. Roastea also has an indoor space that can seat about 50 people. Rattan chairs and lots of green give the place an earthy vibe.

The cafe has an extensive beverage menu. They take their coffee seriously. We recommend the single estate brews from Karnataka. The Hoysala estate coffee that we tried had fresh citrus notes. Depending on the weather, a rich Callebaut hot chocolate might also hit the spot.

The menu is vegetarian with a few egg-based options. Videos of the handkerchief pasta at Roastea have been making waves on social media. So we had to order that first. There are a couple of different options, we went with the mashed potatoes with creamy butter sauce. Handkerchief pasta or fazzoletti, is a thin sheet of square-shaped pasta. All pastas at Roastea are handmade. The pink sheet of pasta is served on a bed of mashed potatoes, and a creamy butter sauce that the server pours on top. It is topped with mushrooms and herbs. The dish is very pretty, but I like my pasta al dente, so this was a tad too mushy for my taste. They also offer a mock meat option, with a roasted pumpkin sauce.

We ordered a pizza for the table. Roastea has a wood-fired oven, so the sourdough pizza arrived in no time. The chilli ala pomodoro had the spicy heat of chilli peppers, balanced by the deep umami of the in-house made fresh tomato sauce.

When it was time for dessert, we were suggested another of their signature numbers. The croissant swirl. I didn’t know what to expect from this. The dish is more like a sundae. A rather large croissant is topped with vanilla ice cream, Lotus Biscoff biscuits and caramel sauce. Only go for this if you have a sweet tooth.

The open-air ambience, the quick service and the coffee on offer, make Roastea a good addition to the list of cafes in the area. Bonus, they also have valet parking.

₹1,400 for two. At Koramangala 4th block. For more details, call 9904002700