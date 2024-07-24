Ragi adai is a healthy recipe. It can be eaten for breakfast or as a snack. Serve with butter, coconut chutney or tomato chutney.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Mix all the ingredients well and add water, bringing it to the consistency of chapathi dough.
2.Leave covered for 10 minutes.
3.Heat the griddle. On a non-sticky foil (aluminium foil, for example), smear oil. Take a little bit of dough, say the size of a lemon, and pat it down on the foil, using a little water to spread it evenly.
4.Put foil upside down on the hot griddle. After a few seconds, the foil will loosen and can be removed, leaving the dough on the griddle.
5.Spread a teaspoon of oil on each side and turn it over to cook the other side.