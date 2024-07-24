GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Healthy and simple ragi adai recipe

Ragi is now in noodles, chips and even desserts. So why not in an adai?

Published - July 24, 2024 03:07 pm IST

  • Course Breakfast
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5

Ragi adai is a healthy recipe. It can be eaten for breakfast or as a snack. Serve with butter, coconut chutney or tomato chutney.

Ingredients

1 cup ragi flour
2 chopped chillies
A handful of chopped coriander
A handful of chopped greens (spinach)
2 finely chopped onions
A handful of chopped curry leaves
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking

Preparation

1.Mix all the ingredients well and add water, bringing it to the consistency of chapathi dough.

2.Leave covered for 10 minutes.

3.Heat the griddle. On a non-sticky foil (aluminium foil, for example), smear oil. Take a little bit of dough, say the size of a lemon, and pat it down on the foil, using a little water to spread it evenly.

4.Put foil upside down on the hot griddle. After a few seconds, the foil will loosen and can be removed, leaving the dough on the griddle.

5.Spread a teaspoon of oil on each side and turn it over to cook the other side.

