Chennai | Amadora opens its third outlet in the city at Anna Nagar

On First Avenue Anna Nagar, an idyllic yet busy road lined with trees on both sides, there is now a bright pop of colour, courtesy Amadora’s new outlet. It has been 10 days since it opened and there is a steady stream of customers walking in at around 4pm — an odd time for ice cream on a particularly cloudy day. But when has that ever kept anyone away from a scoop?

“We spent almost a year hunting for a space here. Anna Nagar is fantastic, and this location is perfect — bang on the main road. The response has been promising,” says Deepak Suresh, founder, Amadora. The new outlet makes it Amadora’s ninth establishment in India — there are six others in Bengaluru. The founder says that yet another new store on the East Coast Road will open in a month, taking the count to 10.

At the new Amadora, walls are painted in cheery pastel shades, there are patterned tables lined up in the centre, and smaller tables with benches. A mural runs through the length of the ice cream parlour’s walls, with fun illustrations depicting how ice cream is made. Akin to a stick-figure doodle, a waffle-shaped figure takes us through how the product is homogenised, batch-frozen, and packaged. The new interior design, Deepak says, will be templated across all their stores going forward.

Behind the counters however, are some good old favourites. While you can pick from tres leches cakes, chocolate crisp cookies, ghee cake, and chocolatey hazeltov brownies for baked desserts, Amadora also has ice cream cakes by the slice which include chocolate brownie sundae, mud pie, and xocolat flavours. “We now have a new alphonso vanilla crunch ice cream cake with a biscoff crumble,” Deepak says.

If you are mourning the removal of mint chocolate chip from its menu, a scoop of either the new coconut macaroon and strawberry jam, or the espresso chocolate chip ice cream might more than make up for it. The tart strawberry jam cuts through the mild coconut flavour, and a crunch in every bite ensures that you do not need additional toppings for this. We also dig into the hummingbird cake, moist and spongy layers of banana and pineapple topped with cream cheese and pecans. The menu also includes sandwiches and coffee.

This expansion within the city is part of a bigger plan for the brand. “Over the next three years, we want to open at least 60 outlets and in newer cities. This includes Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad,” Deepak says.

Amadora Artisanal Ice Cream is open from 11am to 1am at First Avenue, L Block, Anna Nagar East.