Artisanal Indian coffee is having its moment with close to 20 artisanal coffee brands launched across the country since the pandemic. . Homegrown Indian spirits are growing at a healthy pace too — Indian single malts overtook scotch sales for the first time this year, and Indian craft spirits dominated drinking patterns according to What India is Drinking 2023, a report by 30 Best Bars India. . So, it was only a matter of time that maverick Indian spirit makers tapped homegrown coffee to match the chutzpah of its craft sector. From coffee in meads and gins to India’s cold brew coffee liqueurs; these coffee spirits celebrate the journey from bean to bottle.

From the lap of Himalayas

The latest entrant at the bar is Bandarful, a cold brew coffee liqueur from Uttarakhand-based Himmaleh spirits. After its foray into the spirits scene in 2023 with provincial gin Kumaon & I, Bandarful is their paean to the coffee of the Western Ghats. It was launched in January 2024 at the 30 Best Bars of India event in Goa. Co-founder Ansh Khanna says, “India has some of the world’s best terroir for coffee and we wanted to show that to the world with a a flavour-driven coffee liqueur!”

Best enjoyed with ice or an Espresso martini, Bandarful is brewed for over 22 hours, made with Himalayan spring water, and medium-dark, single-estate Arabica coffee beans from Ratnagiri estate in Chikkamagaluru. The liqueur has the sugar content of 25 grams per litre and an ABV (alcohol per volume of beverage) of 25%. “It is an artisanal cold-brew coffee liqueur that’s all about wild adventures, lively spirits, and a tribute to the long-tailed langur from the heart of Kumaon,” adds Ansh.

Inspired by filter coffee

For Quaffine, India’s first cold-brew liqueur — that bagged a gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023, and a bronze that year at the International Wine and Spirits Competition in the Unaged Coffee category — the provenance of the bean itself is paramount. Isaac Vivek Mani, founder and CEO, of Chennai-based Indie Brews and Spirits explains, “During the inception of the company, while mapping the opportunities and gaps, the absence of an authentic, premium 100% Indian coffee liqueur clearly stood out. It was our love for Madras filter coffee that nailed our decision to launch Quaffine. We experimented with over 120 samples.”

Quaffine uses single-estate coffee from the Chikkamagaluru region, 3,500 feet above sea level. It has table sugar content of 27-28 brix (27-28 grams per litre), sans additives and artificial flavouring, and an ABV of 25%. “The Arabica coffee beans are roasted to a medium-dark. The cold brewing extraction method is less acidic and less tannic that allows for a superior balance of coffee flavours,” Isaac explains. After its launch in Goa (₹1,650 for 750 ml) in 2022, Quaffine is now available in Gurgaon and will “soon arrive in Thailand and Karnataka by mid-2024,” states Isaac.

Know your coffee If you are wondering how the aroma and flavour of coffee affects these iterations, Dr Pradeep Kenjige, director of Coffee Day Group with a doctorate in Plant and Environmental Sciences from Kuvempu University, explains: “There are over 1,300 volatile compounds (VOCs) in a single bean, and of those we can attribute 250 to aroma and flavour. To choose what type of coffee you want to use, you have to carefully select the altitude and latitude consistently, and narrow down on the VOCs you want to profile in your spirit.” With Indian coffee plantations, growing both Arabica and Robusta beans, does one varietal lend its flavour more readily, to spirits? Ashish D’Abreo, co-founder of Bengaluru-based Maverick and Farmer, opines, “Altitude, soil and water affect taste. Arabica is subtle and easier to layer with flavours, while Robusta is the more hardy and sustainable crop of the two.” Indian coffee also has the unique distinction of being shade grown, compared to prolific producers like Columbia, that have the heft of altitude. “At lower altitudes, the coffee ripens faster with less sugar in the fruit itself,” Ashish adds.

Mead with beans

For Rohan Rehani, co-founder of Pune’s Moonshine Meadery, one of his first and most-favourite MeadLabs is the coffee mead (6.5% ABV, ₹150 to ₹200 across six states). What started as a 60-40 Arabica-Robusta blend from Nitin Vishwas’s (co-founder) trip to Mysuru, quickly underwent a change as the team collaborated with Mumbai-based Subko Coffee Roasters. “We started with soaking the coffee beans in fermenting mead, batch by batch, then took the beans out, dried them and sent them to Subko for roasting. The roasted beans were then soaked in the same mead as before, for an Inception style mead,” Rohan reminisces. The meadery uses mostly Arabica beans from Subko Coffee Roasters, Bengaluru-based Black Baza Coffee Co., and small estates on the outskirts of Pune.

While Food and Wine magazine called the espresso tonic (tonic water with an espresso shot) the drink of summer 2023, coffee in gin, with a splash of tonic, was originally created by Goa-based Nao Spirits, with No Sleep gin (42.8% ABV, available across Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra). No Sleep uses Sleepy Owl cold brew from 100% Arabica coffee from Chikkamagaluru infused into their gin distillate. Arman Sood, co-founder, Sleepy Owl Coffee, explains, “Chikkamagaluru produces some of the finest coffee in the world, and we’re so excited to share this with customers through an ingenious drink that goes beyond a cup of coffee.”

Spirited coffee

While spirit makers are using beans in their brews, coffee growers are using spirits to age their coffee as well. Coffee processing plays an important role in how coffee is used in the beverage industry. Rahul Reddy, founder, Subko Coffee Roasters, says, “We have a spirit series which involves taking green coffee beans from Kalledevarapura estate in Chikkamagaluru and ageing them in whisky barrels, in gin, Indian rum and beer. After three months of ageing, we roast the coffee and it presents a naturally flavoured coffee.”

For Ashish D’ Abreo, processing coffee, using different conditions and ingredients, has been rewarding, “We have used ale yeast with mildly pulped coffee and it works with the natural sugars beautifully.”

With post processing variations altering the flavour profile of the coffee, Dr Kenjige concludes, when it comes to coffee in spirits, the terroir and type of bean matter, as much as how they are treated. “Arabica beans, offer lower caffeine content, more nuanced flavour and aromatic profiles, and you get coffee as a topnote on the palate, while using robusta with bitter notes, is best suited if you are looking for middle and end notes with a lingering aftertaste of strong coffee.”