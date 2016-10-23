Latest scholarship opportunities

FameLab Science Competition 2017

A science communication competition with an aim to find, develop and mentor young science and engineering communicators, so they can inspire and excite the non-scientific public’s imagination with a vision of science.

Eligibility: Any student, lecturer, scientist or researcher in the field of science, mathematics or engineering; between 20 and 40 years of age.

Application: Online application form with a 3- minute video explaining a scientific concept.

Prizes and rewards: International recognition representing India at grand finale in the U.K., alumni networking, and so on.

Deadline: October 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/FSC0

Gandhi Fellowship 2017-19

It is a full-time, two-year residential leadership programme awarded to the inspired and inventive youth from top universities and colleges across the country. Fellowship allows youth to practically work with five schools impacting the lives of thousands of students.

Eligibility: Graduation and above.

Application: Online only

Prizes and rewards: A stipend of Rs. 14,000 per month, phone allowance of Rs. 600 per month, rent-free accommodation and other allowances for two years.

Deadline: Application process is on.

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/GF10

Linnaeus University Engineering Scholarship Challenge

Linnaeus University, Sweden, is offering scholarship for their two-year master’s programme. The selection will be based on student’s engineering skills and knowledge of the university and Sweden.

Eligibility: Engineer graduates

Application: Online only

Prizes and rewards: Tuition fee

Deadline: February 1, 2017

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/LUE0

