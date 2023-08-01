Plays with interesting adaptations at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s multi-lingual theatre festival

August 01, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The story was set in a small valley, against the backdrop of the South African skies. The play begins with the author addressing the audience as he describes the life of coloured man Abraam Jonkers (Grandpa Bucks). It was fascinating to see the author (white skinned) transform himself into the 76-year-old Abraam with a simple change of clothing, body language and dialogue delivery. There were three main characters played by two people, and, one man donning two roles. Interestingly, there were a few other invisible characters, especially that of Abraam’s dead wife Betty, with whom he has regular conversations, and his daughter, whom he lost tragically after she gave birth to the now 19-year-old Veronica.

The movement of dialogues across race, space and time was done with a lot of ease. The simple story found resonance with the viewers. It sensitively touched upon Abraam’s emotions of living a life of discrimination. While his granddaughter Veronica, oblivious to the undercurrents of the society of those times, questions and confronts him when he wants her to stay on in the valley even if it meant doing the job of a maid.

The exchange of dialogues between the two had subtle humour woven into them. Apart from good background music, it helped that both the actors were singers too. Veronica broke into a song at appropriate moments, which added to the sequence.

The wheelbarrow which Abraam used on his land becomes the symbolic medium of expression for Veronica at several points in the play — from being the playful granddaughter to a fiercely independent youngsters, who wants to live her dreams.

Though there were two actors, Megha Sameera and Disha Ramesh, playing the key roles, the audience only remembered the characters of the author, Abraam Jonkers and Veronica. Like good actors they got into the skin of the characters. At the end of the play, one heard many in the audience shouting, ‘Once more, Veronica!’

Produced by Natana Repertory, the play was translated into Kannada by Meera Moorthy. Design and direction was by Sripad Bhat, music by Anush Shetty and Munna Mysore accompanied by Chetan Singanallu, lighting by Vinay Ganesh and painting by H. K. Viswanath. Every element of stagecraft was handled with great finesse.

Telugu play Bhootha Gaanam

The festival came to a close with Hyderabad-based Natrang theatre group’s Telugu play Bhootha Gaanam, inspiredby the Malayalam poem ‘Poothapaatu’ written by Edasseri Govindan Nair. Script, design and direction were by Kranthi Kumar.

The story is about demoness Pinnamma, who has the magical powers to transform into a beautiful woman. She entices people who have lost their way in the forest and kills them. A young boy Unnikuttan, who comes to the forest, is however not terrified of her. Pinnamma falls in love with him and makes stayback in the forest. Unni’s mother comes in search of him, but Pinnamma refuses to let him go. When the mother begins to curse her, Pinnamma relents and agrees to send the boy. The mother invites Pinnamma to visit them every year. When she sets out to visit the boy next year, Pinnamma realises that she does not know where he lives, thereby loses him forever. According to legend, Pinnamma is still looking for him. And the search for Unnikuttan is part of some festivals in Kerala.

As the curtains went up, the screams of Pinnamma running up to the stage, entering from the rear end of the hall helped build the fear factor. The scene then moved to the village, where Unnikuttan lived. The village atmosphere was well-captured through conversations and costumes. Pranav, playing the role of Unnikuttan was convincing. Sherin Santosh as the mother, Sai Yogi as Pinnamma, Suparna Montair as the village goddess and Sandeep Boreddy as village headman played their roles with finesse. The other actors did a commendable job too. A traditional mask instead of a flex image would have been more appropriate for this theme. Musical score was by Suparna Vontair.