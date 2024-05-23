Hyderabad-based Nishumbita School of Drama, in association with Rasranjani theatre group, pays tribute to playwright-actor (late) Girish Karnad by staging his mystical play Nagamandala in Telugu. Director Ram Mohan Holagundi reminisces: “We first staged the play in English in 2004 and much later — after 19 years — in Telugu in 2023 at our centre. Staging it at Ravindra Bharathi now, for a large audience, is exciting.” A musical production with two recorded Kannada songs, Nagamandala is presented by a team comprising a cast and crew of 33. The actors, including two interns from Christ College in Bengaluru, have been rehearsing for this workshop production for two months now.

Folk tale

Based on a Kannada folk tale with a rural setting, Karnad’s Nagamandala is centred around protagonist Rani. Married off to Apanna by her parents , Rani faces neglect at her husband’s house. In an attempt to seduce her cheating husband, she tries to drug him by mixing a love root in his food, but it accidentally falls into an ant hill. A Naga (cobra ) in the anthill consumes the love potion, takes on the form of Apanna and visits Rani’s bed at night.

After some time, Rani becomes pregnant and her husband Apanna accuses her of having an extramarital affair. The play reaches a climax when the panchayat leaders of the village propose an ordeal, a trial that determines the truth. As events unfold, Rani eventually gains respect.

The play is surreal and fantasy-based but has not lost its appeal, says Ram. “Girish Karnad wrote the play in 1988 but it still retains its charm. The play has moved to another level due to its popularity but attracts theatre audiences whenever and wherever it is staged.”

Having directed the play in English, Ram hopes the Telugu version too will cast a spell on the theatre-lovers of Hyderabad. “We have some non-Telugu speaking artists too in the production but all of them have worked hard to get the pronunciation of each Telugu word correctly.”

Nishumbita School of Drama and Rasranjani present Nagamandala in Telugu at Ravindra Bharathi on May 24, 6.30pm onwards. Tickets ₹50 available on bookmyshow.com