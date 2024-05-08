Akarsh Khurana on ‘This Time’: ‘You are always coming of age’

May 08, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

Akvarious Productions, Mumbai, brings This Time to Bengaluru. Written and directed by Akarsh Khurana, the nostalgic comedy is the troupe’s 80th play. Akarsh is the founder of the 24-year-old Akvarious Productions and is the son of the veteran theatre and cinema actor Akash Khurana.

Akvarious has staged plays in every genre and language, with some nominated for the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards. Akarsh is also a film director, who has written screenplays for films like Krrish besides directing web sketches, cineplays, and a television movie (Real FM).

The play is predominantly in English with a fair amount of Hindi, says Akarsh over phone from Mumbai. “It’s our latest production and we staged it on November 23 in Mumbai and Bengaluru is the first city we are travelling to with this play. The play is set at a college reunion, where the protagonists meet after almost two decades.“

Things between the protagonists, who were in a relationship had not ended well, says Akarsh. “They are both not looking forward to seeing the other. They go to the reunion thinking the other is not coming. The play revolves around these two people, a walk down memory lane, ending up with a larger theme of nostalgia, how things and people change with time.”

This Time, Akarsh says is also about growing up. “You end up having problems whether you are 18 or 40. No matter what age you are at, you are always coming of age.”

The director, has made films like Karwaan and Rashmi Rocket and has co-written two seasons of Tripling. Last year he directed Jugaadistan for Lionsgate Play and the second season of Mismatched for Netflix, which is currently in production for Season 3.

The onset of mid-life crisis, the pros and cons of nostalgia and the very concept of time are the other themes This Time deals with, Akarsh says. “Time changes things and is a powerful force in itself. That is depicted through the characters. For instance, there is a contrast in the two principal characters, with one being a futurologist, and the other a museum curator who has dedicated her life to the study of the past.”

Despite working in films, Akarsh says he has been doing theatre for longer and it is his happy place and first love. “It is something that will continue irrespective of whatever I am doing. Theatre has also been instrumental in preparing me for everything else that I have done.”

Akarsh has collaborated with international playwrights, and has directed the works by Ayub Khan-Din (Rafta Rafta), David Harrower (Blackbird), Hassan Abdulrazzak (Baghdad Wedding), Marius von Mayenurg (The Ugly One), Michael Puzzo (The Dirty Talk), and most recently, a stage adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner.

Talking to people, Akarsh says, increases the onus on writing and performances. “With talented actors, I knew I could push the limits of characterisation and conversation. Watching the characters come to life and the actors taking ownership of their roles has been a truly rewarding experience.”

Living in Mumbai, Akarsh says, there are challenges to find a conducive space to rehearse and perform. “There are expenses involved in running a theatre company. Despite these problems, the theater hub in Mumbai is still great and gives you access to the world of theatre and cinema, giving you that added edge. Our endeavour is to travel with our plays. We come to Bengaluru often, including 40 shows of Interview and also travel to Delhi and Pune with our plays.”

Being the son of a famous father, Akarsh says, has never had negative connotations. “Neither have I felt the need to try and break away from his identity. We have similar sensibilities on a lot of things and work together often. He was clear from the beginning that he would not do any favours for me. What worked for me was my exposure to the world of cinema and theatre because of him. Watching him at work has made his fame and work less intimidating for me. When it comes to work, he allows me to find my voice and has never imposed his ideas and concepts.”

The cast in This Time features Adhaar Khurana, Garima Yajnik, Kshitee Jog, Mallika Singh, Mantra, and Siddharth Kumar.

This Time will be staged on May 9 (7.30pm) and 10 (3.30pm and 7.30pm) at Ranga Shankara. Tickets on BookMyShow. It is open to those aged 16 years and above.