A breakdown of Netflix’s gaming strategy in terms of content, tech and economics

As Netflix finally debuts its first releases of video games, we look at how the global entertainment company leveraged its own patented technologies, safety controls, content and more as it empowers the new medium of interactive content

If you, like us, have been waiting for Netflix to finally drop some video games, then you would be pretty excited that day has arrived.

This global rollout — announced in an official company blog post by Mike Verdu, Vice President of Game Development (formerly Electronic Arts, Zynga, Kabam and Facebook) — follows months of testing in Poland, Italy and Spain after the company’s announcement in July.

We are pretty happy most of our own predictions made in July were correct: no production of any native gaming hardware, using original titles for games, the Apple Arcade-like subscription model where games are downloaded on-device, and — most importantly – the implementation of the company’s patented Adaptive Streaming tech.

Starting November 3 (India), Android users everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo and Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). It makes sense that Netflix will start with a small pool of games across various play-styles to appeal to different audiences: role-playing games, first-person and basic puzzles. In September, Netflix made its first developer acquisition with Night School Studio (known for the critically-acclaimed Oxenfree) and there are original titles in the works.

Netflix has clarified iOS compatibility is “on the way” with a wait time of potentially a few months. Given approval for iOS tends to take longer, anyway, we are sure some optimisation is in the works for iPad OS as well.

Just as Netflix said in their July statement regarding their business model, it has taken on an easily-adaptable subscription model for gaming similar to that of Apple Arcade. Netflix’s business model is free of micro-transactions and advertisements. All one needs is an existing subscription — mobile included — no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases.

Co-founder and director of Netflix Reed Hastings delivers a speech as he inaugurates the new offices of Netflix France, in Paris. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Given CEO Reed Hastings’ past statements of turning down billions of dollars worth of deals for ads, you can be sure their gaming section will follow suit.

Content, streaming and competition

We are looking forward to Netflix producing GaaS (games as a service) AKA ‘living games’ which are continually updated with new content. These formats would work well should they adapt games from successful original and ongoing titles such as Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction (which has a sequel) or the platform’s most-watched series Squid Game.

The one leg-up they do have, is the multi-lingual aspect, so we are looking forward to in-game translations in various Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Whether or not Netflix’s Adaptive Streaming tech should cover for translation load times, remains to be seen. This could also mean Netflix might acquire Indian-homegrown developers for adaptations of original titles such as Sacred Games and Minnal Murali.

Naturally, Netflix games will have diverse budgets — both AAA (blockbuster) and indie budgets, depending on the title — but this should not detract from the overall experience and the economics, given Verdu, says the company is still in “early days” and hopes “to build a library of games that offers something for everyone… Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer.”

It is worth mentioning that for years now, Netflix has been the go-to with video games-to-screen adaptations, such as Resident Evil, Castlevania, The Witcher, Arcane and Dragon’s Dogma. They also started adding to their marquee remakes of classics such as Masters of the Universe: Revelations and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, that would make for great games where Netflix may co-develop games with existing film studios.

Screenshot of ‘Stranger Things’ mobile game | Photo Credit: Bonus XP

Given Netflix has made waves; it is likely game streamers will be keen on doing walkthroughs or live-streams of their plays. Given the app and website redact the screen if someone tries to do a video recording, the company may have a separate streaming option for those wanting to build gaming content or do reviews of certain content without having to worry about a copyright strike.

Adaptive Streaming and product design

Over the years, the platform’s UX has seen many iterations and improvements, after collaborations between UX designers, accessibility experts and leadership and analyses of competition. The company has never shied away from its constant expressions of love for A/B testing and experimentation scales of deduction and induction that include the inputs of large numbers of testing members to know what works and what does not.

For example, a successful example of product and design innovation has been ‘Top 10’ lists, which started as a simple idea and then germinated into a testable hypothesis to gauge whether this improved overall interaction from audiences.

As predicted, Netflix’s patented Adaptive Streaming technology will be implemented in the gaming experience, especially given the company will be dipping into mobile gaming first. Verdu also confirms, “While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline, to make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.”

For Q2 2021, Netflix recorded 27.88 million paid memberships in the Asian-Pacific region alone. So given the success of the company’s mobile-only subscription plan in India, and the fact that there are already more than 365 million mobile gamers across the country, Netflix may treat India as an intensely-studied focus group in its first years of interactive entertainment.

That said, Adaptive Streaming comes in handy. While the average bandwidth and round-trip time (the amount of time it takes for a signal to be sent plus the amount of time it takes for acknowledgement of that signal having been received) supported by a network are well-known indicators of network quality, other characteristics such as stability and predictability make a big difference in video streaming and, in this case, gaming.

Netflix’s gaming interfaces across Android | Photo Credit: Netflix Inc

Adaptive Streaming algorithms are responsible for adapting — rather than prioritising — which video quality is streamed throughout playback based on the current network and device conditions in real time. That said, the resulting technology responds to network drops and rises by leveraging Machine Learning to achieve stability while playing content and also responding to player commands; this means there should be fewer connection glitches and playback delays in responsiveness to game controls.

In an August 2021 update of their Adaptive Streaming tech, “the method includes dynamically adjusting the audio quality level of the multimedia streaming connection while maintaining the video quality level of the multimedia streaming connection at at least the specified minimum video quality level.”

Given the diversity of titles that could be coming our way, there will be various levels of violence, profane language, nudity across games, so part of the technology upgrades are the ever-present parental controls and Netflix has kept it simple. “We know how important child safety is to the parents, caregivers and guardians on our service,” writes Verdu. “So these games are not available on kids profiles. If you’ve set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.”

Is Netflix worried about competition? Honestly, they would be presumptuous to think of going head-to-head with gaming giants such as Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft, Nintendo and Electronic Arts.

In its July 21 shareholder letter, the company explains, We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV...Since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games,,,In the race to entertain consumers around the world, we continue to compete for screen time with a broad set of firms like YouTube, Epic Games and TikTok, to name just a few. But, we are mostly competing with ourselves to improve our service as fast as we can.”

While they may not have the specific goal of becoming a ‘gaming giant’, they clearly want to focus on content expansion for overall product experience — for now, anyway.