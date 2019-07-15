In and out of the Upside Down... with Stranger Things 3: The Game

The latest season of one of the hottest shows on Netflix, Stranger Things, is now ready for your binge-watching pleasure. To add to the otherwordly fun, the nice folks at the streaming service-slash-production house have given you an option to further the experience as a video game.

As a rule of thumb, games based on movies or TV shows usually suck, and the same is true vice versa. So let us answer this big question for you... does Stranger Things 3: The Game fall prey to the same curse or does it just have enough to capture your heart the same way the show does?

Stranger Things 3: The Game Developer & Publisher: BonusXP, Netflix

Price: ₹1399 ($19.99) for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

What’s it about?

Stranger Things is a unique show capturing the ‘kid detective’ formula featured in movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or The Goonies and combines them with Stephen King-esque horror. The result is a delightful nostalgic adventure into a fantastic world.

Now, if you have not seen a single episode of Stranger Things, then stop reading this right now and play a little catch-up. While this review is relatively spoiler-free, it will reference a few elements from the show.

With the disclaimer out of the way, Stranger Things season 3 sees our wonderful cast of heroes face-off against the resurgence of a new evil. Plus, there’s a new faction of bad guys which has taken an interest in the recently-closed portal into The Upside Down, a vile mirror universe from which an evil creature known as the Mind Flayer has emerged. All of the action seems to be centred around a brand new mall for which the townspeople of Hawkins have gone ga-ga.

A streetview in a screengrab of the game | Photo Credit: special arrangement

So it’s up to you and a cast of 12 characters to get to the bottom of this.

How does it play?

The best way to describe Stranger Things 3: The Game is a combination of the isometric The Legend of Zelda series, the beat-em-up of a Streets of Rage game and the style of a Japanese role-playing game (JRPG). It reminded me of the 90s hit Game Boy version of Jurassic Park and the South Park games. The game is steeped in nostalgia and is inspired by the Super Nintendo era, ultimately creating an action arcade role-playing game that’s very Diablo-esque, with pixel graphics versions of all your favourite characters from the show in fully isometric locations.

A screengrab of the game; the kids of Hawkins in the dark | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The game has you playing the teen ensemble and the concerned adults who seem to lose all of their charisma in their 16-bit avatar; each of these characters have their own fighting style to beat up burly bad guys . In the middle of all that action you get to speak to townspeople going about their day as you roam around solving various quests, which seem to follow the third season to the tee.

The action is repetitive, with just a normal attack and special move at your disposal. However, you can switch between characters in your party of two at will. If you have a friend, things get interesting, as they can play as the second character.

The worst part of the game is the failure to completely capture the aesthetic of the show and its 80s vibe, with its iconic neon or brooding dark palettes. If the game was aiming for authentic 80s graphics, then it has missed its mark completely, as the SNES came out about a decade later.

Is that you, Billy? A screengrab from the game | Photo Credit: special arrangement

If it was aiming for the charm of the show, it does not seem to capture that too.

Should you get it?

If you must have more Stranger Things 3, then you can replay the show in another format. Yet, this game feels like a big missed opportunity, both from a visual standpoint and one to serve as an expanded lore to the third season.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel