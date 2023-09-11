Irish band Westlife to bring their ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour to India

September 11, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Irish music band Westlife are all set to embark on their much-anticipated ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour in India in November. The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

“The tour promises an unforgettable experience, with Westlife all set to bring their magic to the Indian stage, leaving fans in awe with their unparalleled talent and energy. Renowned for their chart-topping hits and incredible live performances, ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour promises to be a spectacular showcase of Westlife’s timeless music and unmatched showmanship,” reads a press release from BookMyShow.

Speaking about their India tour, Westlife said in a statement, “India has always held a special place in our hearts. We are so excited to share The Wild Dreams tour with all of our fans in India. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories with us!”

Formed 25 years ago, Westlife — consisting of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily — rose to the top to become Ireland’s most successful band. As a live act, they have sold over five million concert tickets worldwide and counting, and sold over 55 million records across the globe. Westlife is the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

Their ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour kick-started in 2022 as a tour across the UK. Notably, the band performed a sold-out headline show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. This year, the tour has travelled across a few more cities in Europe, the UK as well as USA and is now headed East, travelling to China and the Middle East, followed by a visit to South Africa, a return to China and a highlight stop for a three-city tour in India scheduled for November 2023.

Here’s the schedule:

DATE CITY VENUE November 24, 2023 Mumbai, India Member’s Enclosure, RWITC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse November 25, 2023 Bengaluru, India Embassy International Riding School Ground November 26, 2023 Delhi-NCR, India Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate no. 2)

The band is expected to perform all their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘If I Let You Go’, ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Hello My Love’ as well as fresh pop anthems from the 2021 special-edition studio album ‘Wild Dreams’, released to critical acclaim.

‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour in India is presented by Kotak White Credit Card. Pre-sale tickets for Kotak credit card holders will begin on September 15 at 12 PM (IST) on BookMyShow while the general On-Sale of tickets will go live starting September 17 at 4 PM IST.