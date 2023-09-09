HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TIFF 2023 | Nickelback reclaims the narrative with documentary ‘Love to Hate: Nickelback’

Often labeled as one of the most hated bands in the world, the singers decided it was time to share their side of the story, as the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday

September 09, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Reuters
Nickelback performs during the Toronto International Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

Nickelback performs during the Toronto International Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: Cole Burston

Rock band Nickelback heard you through the years of condemnation. Their response lies in their new documentary "Love to Hate: Nickelback."

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, a fitting homecoming for the Canadian band.

Starring band members Chad Kroeger, Michael Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, the film takes both haters and fans on a journey through the group's "rollercoaster career."

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | What to watch at the Toronto Film Festival

Often labeled as one of the most hated bands in the world, the "How You Remind Me" singers decided it was time to share their side of the story.

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs alongside Ryan Peake as the band performs during the Toronto International Film Festival

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs alongside Ryan Peake as the band performs during the Toronto International Film Festival | Photo Credit: Cole Burston

"We thought this was a chance for us to hold the narrative," said Ryan Peake, Nickelback's guitarist and backing vocalist. "We've been silent about it for quite a while."

There are hundreds of think pieces, Reddit threads and videos filled with people attempting to break down the reason for the intense public hatred. The consensus seems to be the similarity between songs and its constant radio play in the early 2000s.

Frontman Chad Kroeger no longer rocks his iconic long hair, but his blonde frosted tips brought a hint of nostalgia from the band's original look.

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | Hayao Miyazaki invites moviegoers to dream with him one last time

The film initially started as an album promotion and grew from there, said director Leigh Brooks, explaining that the resentment of the band and the toll it took on their families became too much to bear.

"(The abuse) doesn't just affect that one person, it affects everyone around them. It was important to show that," Brooks said.

The band was guarded at the beginning of filming in response to the vilification, said producer Ben Jones. "We address everything," Kroeger said. "We're pulling back the curtain, giving everybody a look."

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.