Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman team up for ‘Special Ops: Lioness’; trailer out

Based on the CIA’s war on terror, the series is created by Taylor Sheridan of ‘Yellowstone’ fame

June 09, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zoe Saldana in a still from ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Zoe Saldana in a still from ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldana in the lead, has been released by the makers along with the premiere date. The series, also featuring Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, will release globally on July 23.

Based on the CIA’s war on terror, the series is created by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame. Said to be inspired by an actual U.S. military program, Special Ops: Lioness also stars Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

The espionage thriller is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+ and executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Watch the teaser here...

