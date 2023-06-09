HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bryan Cranston to take break from acting in 2026

The 67-year-old wants to spend time with his wife Robin Dearden, and said that they would live in a small village in France, learn how to speak French, and how to cook French cuisine

June 09, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

PTI
Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hollywood veteran Bryan Cranston has revealed that he will be taking time off from acting in 2026 to focus on his bond with wife Robin Dearden.

ALSO READ
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: An oasis of wonder

In an interview with GQ magazine, the Breaking Bad star said he is planning to go out of the US for a minimum of six months. “I want to change the paradigm once again... For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it," Cranston said.

ALSO READ:‘Prima Facie’ brought to a halt on Broadway as Jodie Comer struggles to breathe New York air

The 67-year-old said they will live in a small village in France, learn how to speak French language and how to cook French cuisine. “I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about (work). I’m not going to be taking phone calls," he added.

Cranston will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which will be released in theatres June 16. He is also part of Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.