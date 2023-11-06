HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zeenat Aman to make a comeback with ‘Bun Tikki’

Zeenat Aman will be seen along side Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi in the film to be produced by Manish Malhotra

November 06, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman | Photo Credit: PRIYADARSHINI PAITANDY

Veteran Hindi actress Zeenat Aman is set to make her comeback into films with a movie titled Bun Tikki. The film, bankrolled by popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra, will also have Abhay Deol, and Shabana Azmi. in prominent role.

ALSO READ
Bollywood’s ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ girl Zeenat Aman on playing the muse for jewellery brand Misho

Manish took to social media to announce the film. Bun Tikki will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza are producing the film under Manish’s banner Stage 5 Productions. Manish is also set to make his directorial debut. He is filming a biopic on Meena Kumari, with Kriti Sanon playing the legendary actress.

Zeenat had made a cameo in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period drama Panipat,which starred Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt played the antagonist. Meanwhile, Abhay’s last popular noted release was the web series Trial By Fire.It was based on the fire tragedy in Delhi’s The Uphaar Cinemain 1997.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.