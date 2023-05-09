“I remembered my own edge and revelled in it”: Bollywood’s ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ girl Zeenat Aman on playing the muse for jewellery brand Misho

May 09, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who joined Instagram nearly two months ago, has quickly become a social media darling — not just among followers nostalgic for her iconic body of work from the ’70s and ’80s, but also those who have been floored by her refreshing honesty on an otherwise highly filtered app. Zeenat’s social media foray gave jewellery designer Suhani Parekh, founder of Misho, an idea: a collaboration to launch her Mementos collection that revisits the centuries-old concept of picture lockets, and reimagines it with a contemporary enamel etching technique.

“When I rediscovered Zeenat on Instagram, I was immediately taken up with her poignant and powerful words, stories and iconic imagery. I loved the way she was exploring and reflecting on her memories and iconic moments,” explains Suhani. “These pieces too are poetic as they explore the transient nature of life and the concept of love, family, moments, memories and stories.” It was a match waiting to happen.

Suhani’s internationally renowned brand, known for its architectural and artistic approach to jewels, is no stranger to celebrity patronage. Everyone from Zendaya and Kendall Jenner to Alia Bhatt have worn her pieces. But having Zeenat as the face of this capsule launch, also the actor’s first since she made her Instagram debut, proved to be nothing short of a coup. The ensuing campaign has Zeenat dressed in two looks — a black blazer and an oversized crisp white shirt — all accentuated with a burst of gold jewels by Misho (stacked bangles, pendants, statement rings and sunnies apart from the Mementos pieces), won over netizens.

Zeenat admits she took her time to agree to the collaboration, wondering if it was all too edgy for her. But as she put them on, “I remembered my own edge and revelled in it,” adds the actor. Misho had not been on Zeenat’s radar until Suhani reached out to the actor a few weeks ago. “I spent time scrolling through their Instagram, scanning the website, and reading the profiles on Suhani as a young entrepreneur. Then she sent across two Mementos for me to look at personally, and that clinched the deal for me. I don’t want to be a walking billboard. I intend to be discerning, and choose brands that actually resonate with me and that I genuinely enjoy.”

Said Mementos are all customised and plated with 24K gold. Suhani explains that the portraits in the jewellery aren’t mere printed photographs, but complex etching and enamelling. Each bespoke piece takes upto a week to finish. “There are only two forms in the collection, and then iterations and variants, so one can truly customise it — be it through finishes, how one might like to wear it or with meaningful text,” explains Suhani. “I am not likely to wear my own imagery, but my sons have claimed the pieces from the shoot for themselves. They’re calling them keepsakes,” says Zeenat. “As for who I’d carry in my Memento, that’s personal to me!”