Nivin Pauly’s film with Ram titled ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’

Ram and Nivin Pauly

Ram and Nivin Pauly | Photo Credit: @VHouseProd_Offl/Twitter

The title of Nivil Pauly’s upcoming Tamil film, directed by Ram, is Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. On Tuesday, Nivin turned 38 while Ram turned 48. To celebrate the same, the makers released a special video announcing the title.

Without giving away much about the plot, the announcement video, featuring the characters as animated figures, hints at an intense love story between Nivin’s and Anjali’s characters. We also see Nivin’s character engage in a fight with another young man. “Not just your heart, when in love, your soul, body, and everything will fly,” says Nivin at the end of the video.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and also stars Soori. The cinematography of the film is handled by NK Ekhambaram, while Mathi S serves as the editor.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is Nivin’s third Tamil film after the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Neram and his direct Tamil release Richie.


