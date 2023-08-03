‘Wolf’: Teaser of Prabhu Dheva’s 60th film out

August 03, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

The teaser of Prabhu Dheva’s upcoming film Wolf was released by the makers today. The film that marks the star’s 60th film is written and directed by Vinoo Venkatesh.

The one-minute teaser introduces us to a cult operated by Anasuya Bharadwaj’s character that holds Prabhu Dheva’s character captive. We also see him fight actor Vasishta N. Simha in a fighting competition of sorts. The teaser doesn’t reveal too much about the plot but promises an eerie fantasy horror film.

With Raai Laxmi and Anju Kurian playing the female leads, Wolf also features Ramesh Thilak, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Deepa, Shree Gopika, Avinash, and Sujatha among others.

Wolf has music scored by Amrish, cinematography by Arul Vincent, and editing by Lawrence Kishore. Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. A release date is yet to be announced.