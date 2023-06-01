HamberMenu
Prabhudheva’s upcoming musical actioner titled ‘Petta Rap’

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu, the film has actor Vedhika playing the female lead

June 01, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhu Deva and director SJ Sinu (left) and the poster of ‘Petta Rap’

Prabhu Deva and director SJ Sinu (left) and the poster of ‘Petta Rap’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier reported that actor-choreographer Prabhudheva’s next will be a musical actioner directed by Malayalam filmmaker SJ Sinu. The film is now titled Petta Rap. The makers announced the same through a motion poster of the film.

The film marks the Tamil debut of Sinu, who is known for directing Malayalam films like Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021). Written by Dinil PK, the film has Vedhika playing the female lead

Notably, Petta Rap is the name of Prabhudheva’s hit song with Vadivelu from their 1994 film Kadhalan. The song, with music composed by AR Rahman, had lyrics written by director S Shankar.

With music composed by D Imman, Petta Rap has cinematography by Jithu Damodhar and editing by San Lokesh. Produced by Jobi P Sam, the film is set to start production soon.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

