"Wish I was there to dance to it": SRK's response on PM Modi's welcome with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song in US

June 27, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 31 years in the industry and he held an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where one of his fans asked him about his popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya being performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States. Penn Masala, a South Asian cappella group, performed a set of Indian tunes.

Among the songs performed, there was also Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya from Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se. One of the social media users Tweeted, "Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in US. .What do you wanna say about this?" Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Wish I was there to dance to it. But they wouldn't allow a train inside I guess." After his comment, many called it the best reply.

He also talked about working with Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film Deewana. When asked what he will never forget about the film, he said, ""Working with Divyaji and Rajji." One of the fans asked about his entry in the film while riding a bike and he replied, "Should have worn a helmet."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Jawan and Dunki. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actor will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, following which he will be seen in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It marks his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.