Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's action thriller 'Jawan' postponed, to release on this date

May 06, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

The official release date of actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller film Jawan is now shifted. The film will now hit the theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Taking to Instagram, production house Red Chillies Entertainment announced the news and shared a new glimpse of the film.

Helmed by Atlee, the film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on June 2 this year but the makers have now decided to shift the official release date. The actual reason behind the postponement of the film is still not known.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background. The film also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.