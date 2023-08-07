HamberMenu
Wamiqa Gabbi joins Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh in Atlee project

Gabbi, known for her performances in ‘Grahan’, ‘Mai’ and ‘Jubilee’, is currently shooting for next project in Budapest, Hungary

August 07, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

PTI
Wamiqa Gabbi



Jubilee actor Wamiqa Gabbi is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in an upcoming action entertainer film, to be produced by filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Mohan’s banner A For Apple Studios.

Also backed by Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, the untitled project will be directed by Kalees, best known for the 2019 Tamil film Kee. It is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2024.

The details of the movie’s plot have been kept under wraps. It also features National Award winner Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role.

"I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been looking and waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. And I’m really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee," Gabbi said in a statement.

The actor, best known for her performances in Grahan, Mai and Jubilee, is currently shooting for next project in Budapest, Hungary. She will also be seen in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s maiden OTT series Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley and his film with Netflix titled Khufiya co-starring Tabu.

