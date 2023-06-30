Vishal Bhardwaj's mystery thriller 'Charlie Chopra' motion poster out now

June 30, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Makers of the upcoming show Charlie Chopra on Friday unveiled the motion poster and an exclusive preview of the pilot episode. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Sony Liv dropped the poster which they captioned, "Witness the unravelling of a chilling mystery. Presenting #CharlieChopra, directed by National Award winner Vishal Bhardwaj in association with Tusk Tale Films and Agatha Christie Limited.

The makers have also released the pilot episode preview of its original detective thriller. Adapted from Agatha Christie’s celebrated novel The Sittaford Mystery, the series is directed, co-produced, and co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others. The official release date of the remaining episodes of the show is still awaited.

The show will be streaming on the OTT platform Sony Liv. Vishal Bhardwaj, director and producer of Vishal Bhardwaj Films earlier stated, "I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great-grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world."