Waheeda Rehman’s Tamil Nadu connect

September 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated September 28, 2023 04:59 pm IST

Many rejoiced at the news of veteran actor Waheeda Rehman being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021. But quite above the fan frenzy, is 92-year-old Shahida Malik, Waheeda Rehman’s elder sister based out of Thanjavur, who has been moved to tears of joy at the recognition of her beloved sibling, nicknamed ‘Chand’ (moon and a term of endearment in Urdu), whose innate talent has been finally given its due. It often comes as a surprise to many that Waheeda Rehman is actually from Tamil Nadu. She was born in Chengalpattu.

With a beautiful dance sequence that marked her debut at the age of 17 in the 1955 Telugu film Roju Marayi (remade as Kaalam Mari Pochu in Tamil), Waheeda Rehman’s body of work spans several decades of unusual roles. Her career in Hindi started in 1956 with the Guru Dutt production CID.

“Waheeda’s Roju Marayi dance was so famous that people used to throw money at the screen whenever the song came on,” says Shahida. “We were amazed to see the reaction to our sister and so proud of her success.”

Trained in Bharatanatyam

Born in 1938 to district commissioner Mohamed Abdul Rehman and Mumtaz Begum, Waheeda was the youngest of four daughters. She and her sister Sayeeda trained in Bharathanatyam.

Shahida, who is seven years elder to the actor, remembers the family fearing for Waheeda’s poor health in her early childhood. They were also worried about the reaction to girls from the Muslim community taking up dance or films as a career.

She was first noticed as a performer at a Bharatanatyam recital for a cultural show organised during a visit by India’s last Governor-General C. Rajagopalachari by her father when he was posted at Vishakapatnam (in what was then the Madras Presidency).

“Father was asked to use only local artistes in the programme. Waheeda and Sayeeda were roped in for the dance,” recalls Shahida. As mentioned in the 2015 book Conversations with Waheeda Rehman by Nasreen Munni Kabir, the family went through straitened times after the death of Mohamed Abdur Rehman in 1951.

“Our father was transferred constantly, and this affected our studies. My elder sister Zahida and I managed to study up to Class 8, but Sayeeda and Waheeda didn’t get even that far. They worked very hard to stand on their own feet,” says Shahida.

Foray into films

Waheeda Rehman’s success in the Roju Marayi song led to a meeting with actor-producer-director Guru Dutt, who eventually signed her up for a three-year contract with his production house in 1955, persuading Waheeda and her mother to shift to Bombay from Madras.

Their creative partnership flourished in films like Pyaasa, Twelve O’ Clock, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. With a ringside view on the world of films, Shahida has many memories of her sister’s heyday as a young actor, and also chaperoning her to shoots in outdoor locations.

Shahida and Waheeda are the only two surviving sisters. Family members, irrespective of their age, refer to their star relative affectionately as ‘Chand Khala’. “I nicknamed her after the moon, because she was destined to rise high in life and shine. I am so happy, I cannot stop crying,” says Shahida.