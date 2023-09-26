Waheeda Rehman to be conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

September 26, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film honour, this year, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur announced on Tuesday.

Rehman, 85, is a towering legend of Indian cinema known for iconic roles in films like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool,Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Chaudhavi Ka Chand and numerous others. In her six-decade career, she has been honoured with numerous awards including the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, India’s fourth and third highest civilian awards repeatedly. She is also a recepient of a National Film Award for Best Actress.

“Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork,” Thakur continued in his statement.

“At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023) has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society,” Thakur wrote.

I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.



Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2023

The announcement coincides with the birth centenary of Dev Anand. Rehman and Anand were co-stars in films like Guide (1965) and C.I.D. (1956).

Veteran Asha Parekh was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020.