Movies

Vyjayanthimala condoles Dilip Kumar’s death

Veteran actor-dancer Vyjayanthimala has released a video message, offering condolences to Saira Banu for the passing away of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who died at the age of 98 on Wednesday.

“At this moment of grief, I have no words to express my feelings for our dear Dilip Saab. It’s unbelievable that he’s left us but he is very much with us. That should be the feeling we should always keep in our hearts. As you always said, we made a great team and I have worked with him in eight films. He was one of the outstanding co-stars I have worked with. It was Allah’s mercy to have had the opportunity to work with him,” she said.

Vyjayanthimala is famously known for essaying Chandramukhi in Bimal Roy’s Devdas, in which she was paired opposite Dilip Kumar who played the doomed lover’s role. Their on-screen chemistry was celebrated and lauded in films such as Devdas, Naya Daur and Madhumati to mention a few. The duo has worked in eight films.

Actress Vyjayanthimala condoles Dilip Kumar's passing
 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 3:30:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/vyjayanthimala-condoles-dilip-kumars-death/article35209412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY