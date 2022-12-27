Nandita Das on ‘Zwigato’ | ‘Kapil Sharma has that special connect with the masses’

In an interview to The Hindu, Nandita Das speaks about her film Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The Bhubaneswar-set film received its India premiere at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala.
The movie features Kapil Sharma as a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana stars as his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income starts to work for the very first time.
Read more here
Reporting: S.R. Praveen
Video: Aswin VN
Production: Abhinaya Sriram
