Varun Dhawan’s ‘VD18’, presented by Atlee, titled ‘Baby John’

Atlee also shared an announcement video featuring Varun Dhawan

February 05, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan | Photo Credit: @JioStudios/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor Varun Dhawan’s next is an actioner tentatively titled VD18, bankrolled by Jawan-maker Atlee’s production banner. Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads, the film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran.

The title of the film has now been revealed. Atlee took to X to announce that the film is titled Baby John. The filmmaker also shared an announcement video featuring Varun Dhawan.

Also starring Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande under their Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios production banners and presented by Jio Studios.

With music by Thaman, Baby John’s cinematography is by Kiran Koushik and editing is by Ruben. The film is slated to release on May 31.

Watch the announcement video here:

