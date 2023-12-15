GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wamiqa Gabbi begins filming for her film with Varun Dhawan

The film, which will also feature Keerthy Suresh, is produced by filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan’s banner A For Apple Studios

December 15, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

PTI
Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi on Friday said she has commenced shooting for her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the movie is tentatively titled "VD 18" as it is the 18th feature project of Dhawan's career.

The film, which will also feature Keerthy Suresh, is produced by "Jawan" filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan’s banner A For Apple Studios.

Gabbi, 30, started filming for the movie in Chennai last week.

"Being a part of 'VD18' is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir’s visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore,” Gabbi said in a statement.

The actor said she is happy with the way 2023 has turned out for as she started the year with Vikramaditya Motwane’s critically acclaimed series “Jubilee”, and then collaborated with Vishal Bhardwaj on two projects; the spy-thriller movie “Khufiya”, and his debut OTT series “Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley”.

"I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year the plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year with being on sets (of ‘VD18’) now of my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year.

"It's moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen,” Gabbi said.

“VD18” is co-produced by Murad Khetani.

