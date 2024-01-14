‘VD18’: Varun Dhawan’s next, presented by Atlee, officially launched

January 14, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Varun Dhawan’s next is an actioner tentatively titled VD18, bankrolled by Jawan-maker Atlee’s production banner. Though the film has been on floors for some time now, the makers officially launched the project today with a pooja ceremony.

Notably, the makers have also announced that the title of the film will be unveiled soon.

Presented by Atlee, the film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. It features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as the female leads.

VD18 is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande under their Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios production banners.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, Bhediya and JugJugg Jeeyo. The actor also fronts the Indian spin-off of Citadel directed by Raj & DK. Atlee’s last film was Jawan, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan.