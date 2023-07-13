‘Varshangalkku Shesham’: Vineeth Sreenivasan brings together an ensemble cast for his next

July 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Hridayam maker Vineeth Srinivasan on Thursday announcedVarshangalkku Shesham, his next as a director.

Apart from Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film also features an ensemble cast that includes the director himself, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Shaan Rahman.

Details regarding the plot and the technical crew remain unknown.

Visakh Subramaniam will produce Varshangalkku Shesham under the Merryland Cinemas banner. Notably, Merryland had produced Hridayam as well.

As an actor, Vineeth was last seen in the multi-starrer 2018. He has Kurukkancoming up, and will also be seen in Jayeshinte Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam, which commenced production earlier this week.