HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam’ goes on floors

Produced by Maha Subair’s Varnachithra Films, the film is scripted by Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier teamed up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for ‘Thira’

July 10, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the sets of ‘Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam’

A still from the sets of ‘Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan and director M Mohanan are reuniting after Aravindante Athidhikal (2018) for a new film titled Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. The film was launched in Kochi on Sunday .

ALSO READ
Nivin Pauly’s film with Haneef Adeni titled ‘Ramachandra Boss and Co’

Produced by Maha Subair’s Varnachithra Films, the film is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier teamed up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for Thira. Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Isha Talwar and Mridul Nair.

Viswajith Odukathil, who debuted as a cinematographer with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is handling camera for Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam which features editing and music by Ranjan Abraham and Guna Balasubramanian respectively.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan will next be seen in Jayalal Divakaran’s Kurukkan alongside Sreenivasan and Shine Tom Chacko.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.