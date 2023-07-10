Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam’ goes on floors

July 10, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan and director M Mohanan are reuniting after Aravindante Athidhikal (2018) for a new film titled Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. The film was launched in Kochi on Sunday .

Produced by Maha Subair’s Varnachithra Films, the film is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier teamed up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for Thira. Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Isha Talwar and Mridul Nair.

Viswajith Odukathil, who debuted as a cinematographer with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is handling camera for Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam which features editing and music by Ranjan Abraham and Guna Balasubramanian respectively.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan will next be seen in Jayalal Divakaran’s Kurukkan alongside Sreenivasan and Shine Tom Chacko.