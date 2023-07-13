HamberMenu
Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph reunite for their next

The film, which marks their fifth collaboration, will be bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas

July 13, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeethu Joseph with Mohanlal; the announcement poster by Aashirvad Cinemas

Jeethu Joseph with Mohanlal; the announcement poster by Aashirvad Cinemas | Photo Credit: jeethu4ever/Instagram and @aashirvadcine/Twitter

Veteran actor Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph are reuniting for the fifth time for a project. The duo had previously collaborated for Drishyam, Drishyam 2, 12th Man, and the yet-unreleased Ram: Part 1.

Aashirvad Cinemas, who bankrolled the Drishyam films and 12th Man, took to their Twitter handle to announce the news.

Jeethu Joseph on 'Thambi', the Chinese remake of 'Drishyam' and Mohanlal's 'Ram'

While there have been many speculations about a possible Drishyam 3, it remains unclear if this is the announcement regarding the same.

There is also no news regarding Ram: Part 1, which started production in 2019. The production of the film was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before resuming in August 2022. The status of the production remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be seen next in Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Jailer, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, and Lucifer sequel Empuraan. He also has his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

He will soon begin shooting for Vrushabha, his upcoming multilingual film with Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore.

