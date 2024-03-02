GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev

The couple will soon be announcing the date of their wedding which will happen later this year

March 02, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, daughter of veteran actor Sarathkumar got engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1. 

ALSO READ
Director Prasanth Varma announces sequel to ‘HanuMan’
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev with their family members which include actors Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev with their family members which include actors Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to a statement from the actor, the engagement, which happened in Mumbai, was an intimate event attended by the couple’s family and close friends. The statement also stated that Varalaxmi and Nicholai have known each other for the past 14 years and they will soon be announcing the date of their wedding which will happen later this year. 

On the work front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in the Telugu superhero film Hanu Man. She has been roped in for Dhanush’s second directorial Raayan in which she will also share screen with Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and Aparna Balamurali. 

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.