Director Prasanth Varma announces sequel to ‘HanuMan’

January 23, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan, released on January 12, is a box office success. Now, the director has announced the sequel to his superhero movie.

The sequel is titled JaiHanuman. The director announced the development on social media on Ram temple consecration day.

With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha 🙏@ThePVCUpic.twitter.com/wcexuH6KFH — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 22, 2024

HanuMan starred Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai in prominent roles. The film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. The story is set in the fictional town of Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu is bestowed with superpowers and realises that his journey has just begun.