GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Trigger Warning’ trailer: Jessica Alba packs a punch in Netflix’s revenge actioner

‘Trigger Warning’ also stars Mark Webber, Jake Weary, Anthony Michael Hall, Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon

Published - May 22, 2024 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Gabriel Basso as Mike and Jessica Alba as Parker in Trigger Warning

(L-R) Gabriel Basso as Mike and Jessica Alba as Parker in Trigger Warning

Jessica Alba is out for revenge in the first trailer for the Netflix action thriller Trigger Warning. The film, helmed by Mouly Surya, is all set to stream on the platform from June 21.

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union: These girls don’t need savin’

Trigger Warning also stars Mark Webber, Jake Weary, Anthony Michael Hall, Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon. The film is written by John Brancato, Josh Olson and Halley Gross. Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein serve as producers.

The trailer introduces us to Special Forces commando Parker (Alba) who is back in town for an explanation for her father’s unexpected death. When she finds out that the town is now controlled by a violent gang, she decides to go all guns blazing.

Apple TV+ announces ‘Drops of God’ season two

Alba was recently seen in 2019’s Killers Anonymous alongside Gary Oldman, and she also starred with Gabrielle Union in the television series L.A.’s Finest.

Watch the trailer of Trigger Warning here:

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.