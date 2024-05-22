Apple TV+ announces ‘Drops of God’ season two

Apple TV+ announced it has acquired season two of the multilingual French-Japanese drama Drops of God from Legendary Entertainment. Drops of God is adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha, Ltd..

The series stars Fleur Geffrier as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine. The complete first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Another round.



第2シーズン

Saison Deux

A statement from the makers read, “In season two of Drops of God, Camille (Geffrier) and Issei (Yamashita) once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Alexandre Léger failed to unlock. Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, force them to face their inner demons, and change them forever.”

Drops of God season two will be directed by Oded Ruskin, who also directed the first season. Season one was created by Quoc Dang Tran and produced by Klaus Zimmermann.