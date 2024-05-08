GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Travis Kelce joins cast of Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’

The news was confirmed by Niecy Nash-Betts, one of the stars of the show with Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville also attached

May 08, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce | Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II

Renowned Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce is expanding his repertoire beyond the gridiron as he joins the cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series, Grotesquerie.

The news was confirmed by Niecy Nash-Betts, one of the stars of the show, in an Instagram video. While specifics about Kelce’s role are yet to be disclosed, the ensemble cast already boasts names like Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

This isn’t Kelce’s first foray into the entertainment world. Despite his prominence in football, Kelce has been making waves in Hollywood, having hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and appeared in sketches alongside his brother Jason. He also made a cameo on SNL in October 2023.

Kelce’s involvement in Grotesquerie follows his hosting duties on the upcoming revival of Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, he’s set to produce a documentary titled King Pleasure about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Adding to his diverse portfolio, Kelce recently curated his own music festival, Kelce Jam, which featured performances by artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross.

