Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is the first album to hit a billion streams on Spotify in less than a week

This groundbreaking achievement surpasses Swift’s previous record set by her last album, ‘Midnights’ in 2022

April 25, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘The Tortured Poets Department’ by Taylor Swift

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift continues her reign over the music streaming world as her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, shatters records on Spotify. The streaming giant confirmed that Swift’s album has become the first ever to amass a staggering one billion streams within a single week. And astonishingly, this milestone was achieved with a few days still remaining in the seven-day period.

This groundbreaking achievement surpasses Swift’s previous record set by her last album, Midnights, in October 2022. While Spotify did not disclose exact figures for Midnights, estimates based on publicly available data suggested it reached the 700,000s mark for streams in a week.

The momentum behind The Tortured Poets Department has been nothing short of extraordinary. Within the first day of its release, the album soared past 300 million streams, foreshadowing the record-breaking feat it would achieve just days later.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ music video was shot by ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Barbie’ cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto

Anticipation is high for the album’s official sales and streaming figures, which will be revealed at the end of the chart week. Projections suggest that The Tortured Poets Department is poised to surpass two million album-equivalent units, marking a milestone not seen since Adele’s 25 dominated charts nine years ago.

In addition to its streaming success, Swift’s album has made waves in physical sales. Reports from Luminate and Billboard indicate that The Tortured Poets Department has become the bestselling vinyl release in a single week in the modern era, selling a remarkable 700,000 LP copies within its first three days.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time

0 / 0
