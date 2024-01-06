GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trailer out for Rohit Shetty’s series ‘Indian Police Force’

The upcoming series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi, delves into the next chapter of director Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

January 06, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Indian Police Force’.

Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Indian Police Force’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

Prime Video launched the action-packed trailer of the series Indian Police Force on Friday. The upcoming series delves into the next chapter of director Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the cop action drama marks the former’s digital directorial debut, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Besides Malhotra, the ensemble cast also boasts of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo.

The seven-episode series is set to premiere on January 19. The trailer takes viewers on a ride through various cityscapes, each frame heightening the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that ultimately culminates in explosive blasts. Amidst this looming danger, the cop drama unfolds, showcasing a chase led by protagonists - Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

“Proud to don the Khaki vardi in the Indian Police Force, the next chapter of the cop universe with maestro Rohit Shetty. Portraying our brave hearts is always a huge responsibility, and being able to do that through Kabir Malik’s character was an honour,” said Sidharth Malhotra.

