‘Indian Police Force’ teaser: Sidharth Malhotra headlines Rohit Shetty’s maiden cop series

December 16, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Director Rohit Shetty is bringing his brand of whiz-bang cinema to the small screen with his debut web-series, Indian Police Force.

Co-directed with Sushwanth Prakash, the seven-episode series ties in with Shetty’s big-screen Cop Universe. It features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead along with actors Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

A teaser shows several bombs going off across different parts of India, and Malhotra and his crack team of cops addressing themselves to the crisis.

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo are also featured in the cast of Indian Police Force.

According to the makers, the series is a heartfelt tribute to the ‘selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers’.

Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19, 2024.