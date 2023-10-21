HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rohit Shetty's maiden series 'Indian Police Force' to premiere on Prime Video in January

Billed as a homage to the “relentless commitment of Indian police officers,” the show is created by Rohit Shetty, who also serves as the director along with Sushwanth Prakash

October 21, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Indian Police Force’

A still from ‘Indian Police Force’

Prime Video on Saturday announced that filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated series "Indian Police Force" will premiere globally on January 19, 2024.

The seven-part action series marks Shetty's foray into OTT space. Billed as a homage to the "relentless commitment of Indian police officers", the show is created by Shetty, who also serves as the director along with Sushwanth Prakash.

ALSO READ
‘Singham Again’: Deepika Padukone is Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe; first look out

It features Sidharth Malhotra as a cop, along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles Shetty said “Indian Police Force" is an integral part of his journey as a creator in the cop universe that he started with 2011 movie "Singham" and expanded with "Singham Returns" (2014), "Simmba" (2018) and "Sooryavanshi" (2021).

"I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver an exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said the team is proud to present a show that salutes the "selfless service and relentless dedication of the Indian police officers".

ALSO READ
Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

“The show is a maze of intricate twists and turns, with a relentless cat-and-mouse chase. The action sequences are nothing short of a breathtaking visual treat and its well-developed characters add to the intrigue and tension to the plot. It was exciting to collaborate with Rohit Shetty who is a master of this genre," she added.

"Indian Police Force", an Amazon Original series, will premiere simultaneous on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.