Trailer of Netflix’s ‘Kohrra’ promises a gritty, disturbing crime noir series

Starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, and Harleen Sethi among others, ‘Kohrra’ premieres on Netflix on July 15

July 06, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Kohrra’

A still from ‘Kohrra’ | Photo Credit: Joseph D'souza/Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime noir series Kohrra. Written by Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia, who also created the series along with Sudip Sharma, the series stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, and Rachel Shelley among others.

Billed as a thought-provoking crime investigation series, the series follows the investigation of the murder of an NRI. The trailer begins with a young boy and a young girl finding a dead body in the fields in Jagrana, Punjab. The police are called and the victim is identified as an NRI. We then see glimpses of a twisted investigation led by an even more twisted cop named Dhillon (played by Suvinder Vicky) who uses violence in a casual manner.

“Steeped in suspense, this new series follows dual storylines of hunting down a killer and navigating love and relationships. Kohrra is a masterful exploration of human nature, depicting the darkness within, where the search for justice becomes intertwined with the politics of interpersonal relationships,” reads a statement from Netflix.

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz Pvt Ltd, Kohrra premieres on Netflix on July 15.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / television

