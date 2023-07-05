HamberMenu
Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Netflix film 'Do Patti'

Kriti Sanon and Kajol are set to share the screen space again after Rohit Shetty’s ‘Dilwale’ in 2015. ‘Do Patti’ is jointly produced by writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon

July 05, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

PTI
Sonika Shergill, vice president of content for Netflix India, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Kanika Dhillon

Sonika Shergill, vice president of content for Netflix India, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Kanika Dhillon | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Almost eight years after they worked together in Dilwale, actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon are reuniting for the Netflix film Do Patti, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The upcoming movie marks the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon under their newly-launched banners, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively. Dhillon, whose film credits include Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan, and Haseen Dillruba, said she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that "empowers stories and storytellers".

Watch | Kajol on ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘running around trees no more’

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. According to Netflix, Do Patti is a "captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India". Kajol, who previously starred in the streamer's films Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, said she is thrilled to team up with the streamer once again.

‘”The film has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders,” the actor added.

Kriti Sanon said Do Patti holds a special place in her heart as it marks her debut as a producer. “I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey.”

