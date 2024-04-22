GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tinkle Comics, Rana Daggubati launch ‘Minnal Murali’ graphic novel

Tinkle Comics launches its debut graphic novel inspired by ‘Minnal Murali’, in collaboration with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media at Mumbai Comic Con 2024

April 22, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Minnal Murali’ graphic novel by Tinkle

At Mumbai Comic Con 2024, Tinkle Comics and actor-producer Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media announced the launch of a graphic novel inspired by the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. This marks Tinkle Comics’ entry into the graphic novel space under the imprint of Tinkle Comics Studio. The 2021 film directed by Basil Joseph and headlined by Tovino Thomas follows the journey of a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning (minnal).

Inspired by the character of ‘Minnal’ Murali, the graphic novel will explore the superhero’s origins and adventures with a new story that takes the film’s plot further. The narrative will unfold in the backdrop of contemporary Indian landscape and is expected to have a mix of action and humor. 

Speaking during the launch, Rana stated, “The debut of Tinkle’s graphic novel Minnal Murali reaffirms our love for Indian superheroes and comics, resonating with the need of Indian comic lovers in the digital age. It is a moment of pride and excitement to continue the universe of one of the much-loved contemporary Indian superheroes and bring him to life from the screen to a comic.” 

The launch event featured interactive sessions with the creative team behind the graphic novel and featured Minnal Murali merchandise.

